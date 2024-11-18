Developers launched 7 new housing projects on Reem Island off Abu Dhabi in 2024, reflecting strong interest in the 6.5 sq km strip.

According to Dari website of the Abu Dhabi Municipality, the projects include around 1,400 units and nearly 40 percent of them are owned by Reportage Properties.

The report showed Abu Dhabi-based Reportage Properties is developing nearly 622 apartments while 174 units are being developed by Ohana Development company.

Other developers on the Island, nearly 600 metres off Abu Dhabi, include Rivage Development, Gefinor and Abdulwahid Feqeeh Company.

The report said that 2023 was a busy year for Island, with the number of new residential units under development exceeding 1,800 units.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

