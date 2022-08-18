Muscat – Construction work of the 50-bed Al Mazyona Hospital in Dhofar, being built on an area of 90,000sqm since March 2022, is gaining pace. The built up area of the hospital is about 15,276sqm, and will cost RO1.535mn.

Engineer Jamal bin Salim al Shanfari, director general of the directorate general of projects and engineering affairs at the Ministry of Health, said that the hospital is one of the vital projects for the health sector of the governorate, in general, and the wilayat, in particular.

“The hospital will provide medical services to citizens and residents of the wilayat in line with the ministry’s strategy towards implementing Oman Vision 2040 to provide comprehensive health coverage for all,” he said.

Shanfari informed that the main building of the hospital includes clinics for general medicine, internal medicine, dentistry, pediatrics, surgery, ENT, and opthalmology, in addition to units for immunisation, obstetrics and gynaecology.

The hospital will have different wards for men, women, children, and neonatal, as well as an accident and emergency unit, another for dialysis, a radiology department, a laboratory, in addition to a biomedical engineering workshop, a central sterilisation unit, a medical store, and a general store.

In a report on health projects under planning, MoH had said that it is currently implementing health projects in various governorates at a construction cost exceeding RO275mn.

Some of the projects include Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, Suwaiq Hospital, Khasab Hospital, and raising the capacity of the Medha Health Center in Musandam, expansion projects in Royal Hospitals in Nizwa and Sohar, and a project to establish a kidney unit in Bahla Hospital, besides a project for accident, emergency and dialysis units at Yanqul Hospital.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

