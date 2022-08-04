EIGHTEEN tenders worth more than BD8 million were awarded by the Works Ministry for infrastructure projects in the second quarter of this year, it was announced.

The projects included nine for sanitation, three for roads, five for buildings and maintenance and one in the technical services sector.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj revealed that the Tender Board awarded the 18 tenders worth BD8,781,328 of which BD4,666,952 has been allocated for road projects.

“It is critical to continue advancing the wheel of sustainable development in Bahrain at all levels by working to strengthen the infrastructure in line with developments to achieve the goals of the comprehensive development process,” said Mr Al Hawaj in a statement yesterday.

“The projects that were awarded come as a continuation of the ministry’s action plan to implement the government’s programme to develop infrastructure services to meet the needs of citizens and residents and support the development wheel.

“Work is continuing to advance the infrastructure and provide services of high standards in addition to achieving integration with various government agencies.”

The road projects include the integrated development of Block 324 in Juffair covering the current network on Road 12 and several others roads in the block.

The projects also include paving roads, providing sidewalks for pedestrians, bicycle paths, parking spaces, landscaping works in addition to constructing rainwater and sewage drainage networks while also improving lighting.

“The expansion project of the upper Jasra Intersection was also awarded which will double the capacity of the traffic coming from the north on the Janabiya Highway down to Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway East towards Manama,” added Mr Al Hawaj.

“A new lane will be added to develop a two-lane ramp which will increase the capacity on the Jasra Intersection Bridge.

“This will reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic at Janabiya Intersection for vehicles coming from the northern side as well as vehicles coming from the Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway back on the same road towards Isa Town.

“Work will include removing and renewing the asphalt layer of the existing lane and replacing the existing barriers to concrete barriers to protect the slope users.”

Meanwhile, nine projects in the sanitation sector – costing BD1,812,117 – include the sewage network construction project in A’ali Block 742 which will connect the new sewage network to serve 95 properties.

Other projects include the construction of a sewage network in Jidhafs Block 424 to serve around 140 properties aiming at providing a healthy environment for citizens and residents.

“Five projects were tendered in the buildings sector at a cost of BD2,287,646.893 which include the comprehensive maintenance of the Jaffari Religious Institute which includes civil and construction work to ensure the building’s sustainability, efficiency and increase its life-span,” added Mr Al Hawaj.

The minister pointed out that 33 projects were put for tender during 2022 Q2, worth an estimated BD26,369,456.

“They were distributed among various sectors as 11 projects were put forward in the roads sector, eight for the sanitation sector and 13 projects for the buildings sector.”

Mr Al Hawaj highlighted that the most prominent of these projects was the development project of Block 575 in Janabiya which includes road and sewage works as well as Block 901 which includes the asphalting of Road 107 and surrounding roads and developing Roads 2161 and Road 2103.

Other projects included the development of Block 321 in Gudaibiya, creating entrances, exits and parking spaces for the waterfront in Karzakan Block 1027 as well as developing a sewage network in Hamad Town Block 1205.

He also added that a tender was also announced for a project to connect a treated water network to Nasfa Block 733 as well as comprehensive building maintenance projects that include projects at Al Quds Primary School for Girls, Al Bilad Al Qadeem Primary School for Girls, Saar Secondary School for Girls and the Budaiya Veterinary Hospital.

reem@gdnmedia.bh

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

(Image: gdnimages/20220803\20220803192620hawaj.JPG)

EIGHTEEN tenders worth more than BD8 million were awarded by the Works Ministry for infrastructure projects in the second quarter of this year, it was announced.

The projects included nine for sanitation, three for roads, five for buildings and maintenance and one in the technical services sector.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj revealed that the Tender Board awarded the 18 tenders worth BD8,781,328 of which BD4,666,952 has been allocated for road projects.

“It is critical to continue advancing the wheel of sustainable development in Bahrain at all levels by working to strengthen the infrastructure in line with developments to achieve the goals of the comprehensive development process,” said Mr Al Hawaj in a statement yesterday.

“The projects that were awarded come as a continuation of the ministry’s action plan to implement the government’s programme to develop infrastructure services to meet the needs of citizens and residents and support the development wheel.

“Work is continuing to advance the infrastructure and provide services of high standards in addition to achieving integration with various government agencies.”

The road projects include the integrated development of Block 324 in Juffair covering the current network on Road 12 and several others roads in the block.

The projects also include paving roads, providing sidewalks for pedestrians, bicycle paths, parking spaces, landscaping works in addition to constructing rainwater and sewage drainage networks while also improving lighting.

“The expansion project of the upper Jasra Intersection was also awarded which will double the capacity of the traffic coming from the north on the Janabiya Highway down to Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway East towards Manama,” added Mr Al Hawaj.

“A new lane will be added to develop a two-lane ramp which will increase the capacity on the Jasra Intersection Bridge.

“This will reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic at Janabiya Intersection for vehicles coming from the northern side as well as vehicles coming from the Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway back on the same road towards Isa Town.

“Work will include removing and renewing the asphalt layer of the existing lane and replacing the existing barriers to concrete barriers to protect the slope users.”

Meanwhile, nine projects in the sanitation sector – costing BD1,812,117 – include the sewage network construction project in A’ali Block 742 which will connect the new sewage network to serve 95 properties.

Other projects include the construction of a sewage network in Jidhafs Block 424 to serve around 140 properties aiming at providing a healthy environment for citizens and residents.

“Five projects were tendered in the buildings sector at a cost of BD2,287,646.893 which include the comprehensive maintenance of the Jaffari Religious Institute which includes civil and construction work to ensure the building’s sustainability, efficiency and increase its life-span,” added Mr Al Hawaj.

The minister pointed out that 33 projects were put for tender during 2022 Q2, worth an estimated BD26,369,456.

“They were distributed among various sectors as 11 projects were put forward in the roads sector, eight for the sanitation sector and 13 projects for the buildings sector.”

Mr Al Hawaj highlighted that the most prominent of these projects was the development project of Block 575 in Janabiya which includes road and sewage works as well as Block 901 which includes the asphalting of Road 107 and surrounding roads and developing Roads 2161 and Road 2103.

Other projects included the development of Block 321 in Gudaibiya, creating entrances, exits and parking spaces for the waterfront in Karzakan Block 1027 as well as developing a sewage network in Hamad Town Block 1205.

He also added that a tender was also announced for a project to connect a treated water network to Nasfa Block 733 as well as comprehensive building maintenance projects that include projects at Al Quds Primary School for Girls, Al Bilad Al Qadeem Primary School for Girls, Saar Secondary School for Girls and the Budaiya Veterinary Hospital.

reem@gdnmedia.bh

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).