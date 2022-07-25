Muscat: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced the successful bidders in the RFQ stage for the design, finance, construction, and maintenance of (42) schools under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Agreement.

While 170 companies submitted the Expression of Interest (EOI), 14 companies passed the request for qualification stage and 10 companies were declared qualified bidders.

The bidders are:

Aberdeen Standard Investcorp Infrastructure Partners.

Tamasuk Holding.

Al Madina Real Estate.

Vision International Investment Company.

Galfar Engineering & Contracting.

Oman Investment Corporation.

Lamar Holding.

Renaissance Services.

Muscat National Development & Investment (ASAAS).

Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting.

The project implementation stages include feasibility study, request for qualification, request for proposal and contract,

In March this year, the Ministry of Finance requested qualifications for the design, construction, finance, operation, and maintenance of 42 school buildings under the Public-Private Partnership Agreement.

"The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is entrusted with the supervision of implementing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreements to encourage the private sector to invest in infrastructure and public services. In this regard and in coordination with MOF, the Ministry of Education seeks to engage the private sector in its school's development under PPP agreements, which would contribute to fostering service innovation and achieve sustained growth," the tender statement said.

Local and international companies were invited to obtain the qualification document.

