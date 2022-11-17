Bali (ANTARA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train on the sidelines of a bilateral meeting following the G20 Summit in Bali on Wednesday.



As seen on a live Youtube broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat in Bali on Wednesday, the two leaders watched the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train from Tegal Luar Station, Bandung, to Jakarta via online means.



Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan reported that the construction of the high-speed train project is now 80.40 percent complete. The minister and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) are continuing to coordinate well to ensure the completion of the project by the middle of next year.



“This must happen and cannot be reversed. It is my personal determination to finish this. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project is one of the main projects of the Global Maritime Fulcrum and the Belt and Road Initiative, which have become landmarks of cooperation between Indonesia and China,” he said.



Therefore, the Indonesian government is committed to providing full support for the completion of the project, both in the form of policy and financial support, in accordance with Indonesian regulations.



Pandjaitan said that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project has become a springboard for cooperation projects between Indonesia and China, which cover a number of industrial areas in Indonesia, and several other cooperation projects that would have a very significant impact on development in Indonesia.



"We hope that President Xi Jinping can attend the operational inauguration of the Jakarta-Bandung fast train in the middle of next year together with President Joko Widodo," Pandjaitan added.



He had earlier assured that the work on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train would be completed and it would become operational by mid-2023.



Pandjaitan said that the dynamic test would be conducted to coincide with the G20 Summit in mid-November.



"Later, on 16th (November), there will be a dynamic test. From Bali, there will be a dynamic test, and from June to July next year, we will have commissioning," he informed when met in Jakarta on Friday.



Pandjaitan said that the cost overrun has been resolved while adding that the costs burgeoned due to technical issues, namely soil damage.



"Our cost overrun has been completed. Actually, a lot of cost overrun is due to land damage. It is shaking. I think three tunnels have been disturbed, but I think (the work on) it is finished now," he informed.



He also expressed optimism that the schedule would be completed and the operation of the mass transportation project will not be delayed any longer.



"Yes, we will see everything," he remarked.



Regarding the plan for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train that will continue to Surabaya, East Java, the minister said that it will support Indonesia's efficiency as the fast train from Jakarta to Surabaya will be able to complete the journey in just four hours.



However, he did not share details regarding the investors who will be involved in the project. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project is being developed by China.



"If later, the government will continue this, when it reaches Surabaya, I think it will make Indonesia more efficient. Well, we will see, if we are comfortable with this (investors of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train)," he noted.



