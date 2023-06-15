The Niger State government is set to establish a partnership with the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) as part of its efforts to promote socio-economic growth and development in the state.

Governor Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago revealed this following a closed-door meeting with officials from the Chinese company at their headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Umaru Bago stated that the engagement had been productive, particularly in relation to his urban renewal policy.

He said, “We are about to enter a partnership with the CCECC for our urban renewal dream. We have reviewed some designs that have already been made and made necessary adjustments for the final printout so that we can start implementation immediately.”

Jacques Liao, the Deputy Managing Director of CCECC, mentioned that the company was established in 1981 and has been involved in numerous significant construction projects such as railways, roads, and buildings. He added, “Over the past 42 years, we have completed several landmark projects in the country.”

Accompanying Governor Umaru Bago on the visit was the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Sadiq Yusuf, the Principal Private Secretary, Usman Magaji, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs, Abdulhakim Abdulrahman, among others.

It is worth noting that the Governor recently visited the project site of the Chinese company to gain first hand knowledge of their capabilities and operations, aligning with his administration’s policy agenda.

