China-Africa TEDA Investment Co, the operator of China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is finalising eight projects representing investments worth more than $5 billion.
The projects range from chemicals to wind turbine blades, according to a press statement issued by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The projects are as follows:
- Tianyi Chemical’s bromine plant
- Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipe Company’s manufacturing plant for cast iron pipes and steel products
- Wind blade plant by Sinoma Science & Technology (Sinoma)
- Great Wall Motors' project to establish an industrial complex for the production of cars, engines, and spare parts.
- Midea’s expansion project for manufacturing home appliances
- Jingkai Group’s project for manufacturing food packaging products
- Dongbei’s manufacturing plant for refrigerator equipment
These projects are expected to provide approximately 7,000 job opportunities, the statement by the Authority noted.
(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)