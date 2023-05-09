China-Africa TEDA Investment Co, the operator of China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is finalising eight projects representing investments worth more than $5 billion.

The projects range from chemicals to wind turbine blades, according to a press statement issued by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The projects are as follows:

Tianyi Chemical’s bromine plant

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipe Company’s manufacturing plant for cast iron pipes and steel products

Wind blade plant by Sinoma Science & Technology (Sinoma)

Great Wall Motors' project to establish an industrial complex for the production of cars, engines, and spare parts.

Midea’s expansion project for manufacturing home appliances

Jingkai Group’s project for manufacturing food packaging products

Dongbei’s manufacturing plant for refrigerator equipment

These projects are expected to provide approximately 7,000 job opportunities, the statement by the Authority noted.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)