China-Africa TEDA Investment Co, the operator of China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is finalising eight projects representing investments worth more than $5 billion.

The projects range from chemicals to wind turbine blades, according to a press statement issued by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The projects are as follows:

These projects are expected to provide approximately 7,000 job opportunities, the statement by the Authority noted.

