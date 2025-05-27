BEIJING - Profits of China's major industrial companies rose by 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first four months of the year, up from a 0.8 percent increase recorded in the first quarter, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (approximately US$2.78 million) posted combined profits of 2.12 trillion yuan during the January-April period, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that profits of major industrial firms climbed by 3 percent in April compared to the same period last year.