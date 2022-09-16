China’s Tianyi Chemical is planning to establish a bromine recovery plant in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

SCZONE said in a press statement that the bromine plant will utilise the brine discharged by the existing 100,000 cubic metres per day sea water desalination plant in Sokhna.

It said the 30,000 tonnes per day (TPD) project would be developed in two phases with Phase 1 having a capacity of 10,000 TPD while Phase 2 will have a capacity of 20,000 TPD.

The statement said Tianyi is also studying the feasibility for a salt production plant in SCZONE.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

