Saudi-listed Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Huawei to collaborate on cloud services and enhance its digital and Internet of Things (IoT) B2B offerings.

Under the agreement, both parties will work closely on various areas that aim to level up Mobily’s digital offerings in Saudi Arabia, state-run SPA reported.

The MoU is split into two key areas. The first will incubate consumer digital applications such as cloud gaming, cloud storage, and more by leveraging the Huawei Saudi cloud platform in collaboration with Huawei.

The companies will collaborate to provide digital cloud services for Saudi enterprises and support them in their digital transformation journeys.

The second part aims to enhance IoT, cloud, and security services. This will be done by performing passive IoT and redcap proof concept as well as used cases, enabling Mobily to become a full scenario IoT service provider.

The partnership will also pilot the smart pole solution, which will be part of the smart city projects, SPA said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.