NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia is keen to work with China and other partners to accelerate the pace of sustainable development, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said.



Prince Faisal made his remarks on Wednesday as he participated at the high-level Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, chaired by China, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



The foreign minister highlighted the challenges that impede sustainable development through collective action and multilateral frameworks and stressed that developing countries will be affected more than others when international cooperation declines.



He referred to the pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its alignment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the UN.



More than 30 countries at the level of foreign ministers and high-level officials participated in the meeting.



The meeting was attended by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).