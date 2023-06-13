Trade volume between Qatar and China witnessed a 45% growth to reach QR95.7bn in 2022 compared to QR65.9bn in 2021, Qatar Chamber second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba.

Al-Athba made the statement following the chamber’s participation in the two-day ‘10th Arab Chinese Businessmen Conference’, which concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday.

The second vice-chairman, who led the chamber’s delegation to the conference, said Qatar-China business relations have witnessed continuous growth, positioning the East Asian country as “a significant business partner.”

Titled ‘Investment & Financing along the Belt & Road Initiative (BRA)’, the conference was inaugurated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and attended by a host of ministers and decision-makers from various countries.

Al-Athba said, “The conference opens the way to discover investment opportunities available in both China and the Arab countries, and to discuss methods of promoting bilateral investments, especially in the energy, agriculture, and mining sectors, as well as to advance technological industries.”

He noted that Qatar’s imports from China are mainly mobile phones, cars, and self-processing digital devices, while Qatar’s exports to China are mainly oil and hydrocarbon gases, copper, and polyethylene.

Al-Athba underscored both countries’ determination to promote co-operation in all fields, especially business and investment. He stressed the significance of China as an investment hub, offering various opportunities and an attractive environment for Qatari businessmen.

Also, al-Athba emphasised the chamber’s resolve to enhance co-operation with China and to pave the way for Qatari businessmen to establish closer ties with their Chinese counterparts in ways that promote business and investment relations.

