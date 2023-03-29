PHOTO
PROJECT UPDATES: Aramco JV HAPCO breaks ground on $10bln petrochemical complex in China
The HAPCO complex is JV project between Aramco, NORINCO Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group
March 29, 2023
