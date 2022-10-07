Pakistan is completing the delayed projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), on priority and within the stipulated time frame, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government is ensuring transparency in the development projects and prioritising the public interest projects, the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan reported the prime minister as saying in a meeting with China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The Havelian-Thakot section of Karakorum Highway-II has been opened to traffic, while work on the second phase from Thakot-Rai Kot has been started.

Progress of Karachi Coastal Development Project, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, Babusar Tunnel, Main Line (ML1) railway line project and railway corridor between Karachi Port and Pipri.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)