Guangdong -China is interested in boosting trade and investment with Egypt, said Cang Feng, the Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Commission, the CPC Guangdong Committee.

He added that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Chinese Guangdong will increase during the coming period.

Feng, who is also the Vice President of Guangdong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stated that the volume of trade between Guangdong Province and Egypt accounted for one sixth of the trade between Egypt and China. The province mainly imports textiles and some types of food from Egypt.

Egypt and Guangdong economic relations will be strengthened thanks to their cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and also with Egypt’s accession to the BRICS group, he noted.

He also projected an increase in trade exchange between Egypt and Guangdong province, which is one of the most vital points in the international trade route, and has 15 major industries.

During his meeting with a delegation of Egyptian journalists in Guangdong, Feng stressed that Guangdong has been a major industrial fortress at the local and international levels.

“Guangdong ranks first in China in terms of industry and 10% of China’s GDP comes from Guangdong. Moreover, the province has started to export home appliances and mobile phones, producing 600 million phones last year,” he said. “Last year, China produced 4 million cars, surpassing Germany, and will overtake Japan next year.”

The Belt and Road initiative is important for Egypt and China, and there is also a Chinese interest in investing in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and fish farming projects there, according to Feng.

Regarding the challenges that the region went through in its pursuit of development, he indicated that the people are the basis for the development of the city, explaining that development is for the interests of the people only.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

