THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar has stated that the Federal Government through the ministry will explore the potentials in the Chinese Juncao technology for the development of a stronger Agricultural base for the country.

He made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun to his office in Abuja.

The Minister applauded China for its vast agricultural programmes and projects which he said has helped the country attain food sufficiency despite its huge population.

According to the minister, “if China can feed itself with over one billion population, we can too. We are ready to leverage on the Chinese technology to also develop our agricultural base”.

Dr Mahmood Abubakar commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his focus and interventions in the Agricultural sector, noting that it is a viable sector that would create jobs especially for the youth and boost economic development.

The minister assured the Chinese ambassador that the ministry was keen in partnering with China to share in the Juncao technology in grass feed for livestock farming, traditional medicine and in biomass energy for crop protection.

“We want to harness on these projects to create more jobs for Nigerian youth. Anything we do in agriculture is directed to youth empowerment, we will continue to collaborate and cooperate with China to actualise our goals”.

Speaking earlier, the Chinese Ambassador, Cui Jian Chun, said he was in the ministry to share areas of mutual, bilateral and economic benefits between Nigeria and China , informing that China was ready to launch a 3- prone pilot project in Nigeria , using the Juncao technology. These are muchroom cultivation, traditional medicine and the Juncao giant grass.

He said that the Juncao grass grow faster with high yields and rich nutrition and is used for the alleviation of soil erosion and rocky desertification.

He explained further that the technology utilizes Juncao raw materials to produce muchrooms, feeds, fertiliser, biomass energy , biological materials to support environmental protection and climate change response.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, Nasir Adhama who accompanied the ambassador on the visit said, Nigeria and China had a lot to share together especially in agriculture and said the nation will gain more if it taps into the vast potentials of China to develop the sector.

He also stressed that any country that wants to develop in agriculture and generate jobs for its youth, must partner with China for their expansive and innovative technology, adding that both countries will gain a lot in the collaboration.