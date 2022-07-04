AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Saturday met with Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chin Chuandong to discuss issues facing Jordanian importers and traders dealing with China, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting focused on facilitating entry visas to Jordanian merchants to China and bolstering coordination with the economic and commercial department of the embassy.

Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq stressed the need to hold the exhibition of Chinese products in Jordan, which was suspended due to the spread of the COVID pandemic.

The Kingdom's imports from China amounted to about JD2.2 billion during 2021, compared to JD72 million in exports.

The Chinese Ambassador indicated that his country's embassy will announce, on its official website, the new facilities approved by the Chinese government to allow merchants and business owners to obtain a visit visa to China, including not requiring an official Chinese government invitation.

He stressed that the economic and commercial department of the Chinese embassy will cooperate with the ACC to facilitate obtaining a visa by granting letters of recommendation from the chamber to its members interested in travelling to China to pursue their business.

He pointed out that his country's government will try, in cooperation with government-owned Chinese shipping companies, to reduce shipping costs and remove any obstacles facing shipping and navigation to and from China.

The Chinese ambassador stressed that his country welcomes more Jordanian products and increasing Chinese investments in the Kingdom, as it considers Jordan a gateway to the markets of neighbouring Arab countries.

