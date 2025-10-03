AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Kuala Lumpur Chamber of Commerce on Thursday signed a letter of intent on the sidelines of a virtual seminar aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between Jordan and Malaysia.

The agreement was signed on behalf of ACC by its First Vice President Nabil Khatib, and the Kuala Lumpur Chamber by its President Ahmad Hussein Tajuddin, according to an ACC statement.

The seminar, organised by ACC in cooperation with the Malaysian embassy in Jordan, was attended by representatives of public and private sectors from both countries in the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare, tourism, food, and energy, as well as officials from the Ministry of Investment.

Speaking at the seminar, attended by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Nasri bin Abdul Rahman, Khatib stressed the need to establish a Jordan-Malaysia business council to promote trade relations, facilitate investment flows by overcoming challenges faced by businesspeople, and encourage the establishment of joint ventures.

He noted that Jordan provides an attractive and secure investment environment, backed by modern legislation and competitive incentives under the Economic Modernisation Vision, urging Malaysian businesspeople to explore opportunities in the Kingdom.

Khatib stressed the ACC’s readiness to offer necessary support for Malaysian businesspeople to enhance partnerships with their Jordanian counterparts.

He underlined the Jordanian business sector’s interest in raising imports of Malaysian products, while also expanding the Kingdom’s exports of pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, and agricultural and food products to Malaysia, stressing the importance of organising sector-specific meetings in the chemical, jewellery, cosmetics, and electronics industries.

The Malaysian ambassador said that the signing of the letter of intent reflects the commitment of both countries to boosting economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities in trade and investment, noting that trade volume between his country and the Kingdom increase by 29.4 per cent over the past five years.

Tajuddin highlighted the significance of working with the Jordanian side to create new opportunities for trade and promote the sharing of expertise between the business communities of the two countries.

Head of Sectorial Promotion at the Ministry of Investment Tamara Qaaber delivered a presentation on priority sectors under the National Investment Strategy, emphasising the competitive incentives provided by the ministry to investors and showcasing Jordan’s appealing investment climate.

For her part, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Union of Pharmaceutical Producers Hanan Sboul noted that Jordan’s pharmaceutical sector is a high-value and priority industry within the Economic Modernisation Vision.

She added that the Kingdom has 30 manufacturing facilities and exports 75 per cent of its output to some 80 countries, amounting to $862 million in 2024.

The bilateral trade between the two countries reached some JD77 million in the first half of 2025.

