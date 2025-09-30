AMMAN — Trade exchange between Jordan and Kazakhstan reached JD1.1 million during the first five months of the year, according to figures from the Department of Statistics, cited by Al-Mamlaka TV.

Data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce showed that Jordanian exports to Kazakhstan totalled JD100,000, while imports stood at JD1 million, leaving the trade balance heavily tilted in favour of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s main exports to Jordan last year included plant-based products, particularly dried lentils, along with textiles and metal products such as iron. Plant-based goods made up 67.8 per cent of total imports from Kazakhstan, according to trade data.

Jordan’s exports to Kazakhstan were dominated by agricultural products, most notably fresh dates, as well as chemical industry products like fertilizers. Plant products accounted for 81.1 per cent of Jordan's exports to the Central Asian nation.

Jordan and Kazakhstan have expanded cooperation across several sectors.

During the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah, the two countries signed a series of agreements aimed at deepening strategic ties.

In February, the two nations signed an executive programme for cultural cooperation for 2025–2027 between their respective ministries of culture. Additional memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of environmental protection, free zone development, and agriculture.

One MoU focused on mutual recognition of veterinary certificates for the import of animal products from Kazakhstan to Jordan. Another agreement targeted digital transformation and enhanced collaboration in ICT and innovation.

In April, officials from both countries discussed partnerships in modern aviation technologies.

Most recently, in August, Jordan and Kazakhstan signed a cooperation agreement in the field of nuclear energy and uranium mining. The agreement aims to establish a joint Jordanian-Kazakh company to produce and market uranium on the global stage.

