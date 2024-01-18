The General Company for Ports of Iraq has discussed the expansion of Grand Al-Faw Port in Basra with construction giant China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and its design and consulting subsidiary CCCC Third Harbor Consultants Company.

Farhan Al-Fartusi said the meeting took place at CCCC’s headquarters in Shanghai in line with Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi’s directive to cooperate with international companies for expansion of Grand Al-Faw Port.

Fartusi said the discussion included a technical offer for establishing a second container terminal at the Port.

