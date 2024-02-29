The next 10 years will be a “golden decade” for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam.

“The HKTDC will continue to be guided by the eight major steps of the BRI, as announced by President Xi Jinping in 2023, and leverage our global network and major events to help Hong Kong businesses explore the Belt and Road market,” he said in a statement that welcomed Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) 2024-25 budget.

The budget introduced several measures to boost Hong Kong’s economic growth and promote the continued development of SMEs and start-ups.

In addition, the budget reiterated Hong Kong’s role as a leading business platform for the BRI.

“The HKTDC’s global network of 50 offices covers the Belt and Road’s main markets, from ASEAN to Africa and Europe to South America. This year, we will set up two additional consultant offices along the Belt and Road to connect Hong Kong businesses with rising opportunities,” Lam added.

