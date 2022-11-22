Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir held an expanded session of talks with Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang on Sunday to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries and overcome obstacles to increase trade flow.

The minister said that Egypt and China have strategic relations that represent a basis for strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He also highlighted the ministry’s keenness to support cooperation between the two countries and advance it to broader horizons during the next stage.

Furthermore, Samir emphasised the importance of developing economic cooperation in light of the difficult circumstances the global economy is currently witnessing, stressing the ministry’s readiness to solve any challenges that may face Chinese investors, whether with the ministry’s agencies or all concerned parties.

Moreover, he pointed out the importance of facilitating procedures for exporting Egyptian agricultural products to the Chinese market along with industrial products, especially those from the chemical and textile industries.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to develop prospects for cooperation with Egypt, as it is one of the most important strategic partners of China in the Middle East and Africa, pointing out that Egyptian-Chinese relations represent a model for the relationship based on achieving the interests of both peoples.

Liqiang also disclosed that discussions that brought together the Chinese and US presidents on the side-lines of the G20 Summit, which was held in Bali, Indonesia, along with the importance of the decisions and recommendations issued by the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, and the role of the two countries in implementing these decisions for the success of this session.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

