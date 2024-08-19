Duqm - Duqm Materials Market, the third project in the China-Oman Industrial City for light and medium industries, was inaugurated on Sunday at the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD).

The project was built on an area of ​​32,000 sqm in partnership with the Chinese company Wanfang, Al Thabat Holding Company, and Duqm Development Company, at an investment cost of RO7.5 million.

Duqm Materials Market activities include selling all types of building materials, electrical appliances, and luxury items, in addition to displaying Chinese cars. It is equipped with several manufacturing workshops, which allows companies to manufacture their products in the market.

Su Wei, chairman of the Board of Directors of Duqm Materials Market Company and representative of the Chinese company Wanfang in the Sultanate of Oman, said,"The Duqm Materials Market project will open new horizons of cooperation between businessmen in China and the Sultanate of Oman, and contribute to strengthening the existing partnership between the two friendly countries and allowing a greater presence of Chinese products in the Sultanate of Oman."

He expressed his hope that the market will contribute to achieving a greater partnership between the two sides, not limited to the field of retail, but also includes manufacturing and exporting to all countries of the world, given the potential available in Duqm, such as activating global trade through the Port of Duqm and the strategic location of the region on global shipping lines.

He stressed in a press statement that Chinese businessmen are always looking forward to entering new markets, as the opening of the project will be attended by 30 representatives of Chinese companies to get acquainted with the project and the Duqm Special Economic Zone in general, in addition to displaying a wide range of Chinese products.

Ali bin Mohammed al Lawati, Operations Manager at Duqm Materials Market Company, said, "The market provides excellent spaces for local and international companies to start their businesses in the region and expand their activities to various countries of the world, due to its strategic geographical location overlooking the global trade movement, which contributes to the import and export of products to and from the Sultanate of Oman."

He added that Duqm Materials Market Company is looking forward to attracting Chinese companies to open factories for light and medium industries and use the facilities available in Duqm Materials Market to store their goods and display their products for direct sale, enhance the import and export sector, and attract international and local companies to benefit from the project’s potential.

Mahmoud bin Salem al Jardani, Business Development Manager at Duqm Development Company, said that the market is one of the largest retail projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and will contribute to attracting local and international companies to benefit from the market’s potential and facilities, which were designed according to the highest standards and under the direct supervision of Duqm Development Company.

He added that the market provides all the services that help businessmen start their investment activity and that the project's location, which is about 10 km away from Duqm Port, will facilitate the import of materials to the market and facilitate export to various countries of the world.

Duqm Materials Market includes a main exhibition hall with an area of ​​16, 000 sqm, a secondary exhibition with an area of ​​2,500 sqm, in addition to four warehouses with an area of ​​1,200 sqm, and six workshops with a total area of ​​6,700 sqm.

The market includes facilities such as paved streets to and from the project, parking lots, and many entrances and exits that achieve smooth traffic flow, in addition to elevators, escalators, air conditioning, fire-fighting, and security systems via surveillance cameras.

The market was built according to the Omani-British construction system using the best products.

