Arab Finance: The Chinese supplier of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions LONGi is keen to boost its investments in the renewable energies and green hydrogen fields in Egypt, Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said in a statement on July 10th.

LONGi’s President James Jin praised the Egyptian electricity and renewable energy sector’s great expertise in the fields of solar power and green hydrogen.

This came during a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

