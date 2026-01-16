China-headquartered global clean energy company Envision and Abu Dhabi-headquartered Masdar have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the deployment of Envision’s AI Energy System platform.

The signing was witnessed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar together with Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision.

Under the MOU, the two parties will work together on deployment of AI energy system in wind power, energy storage, and green hydrogen projects and accelerate the global energy transition.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, where Envision announced the global launch of its Dubhe Energy Foundation Model.

The Model analyses real-world energy data streams to coordinate renewable generation, storage, grids, and demand in real time, according to a press statement issued by Envision.

The statement said Dubhe sits at the core of the company’s Physical AI platform - AI that directly controls and coordinates physical energy assets, and aims to help scale clean energy while lowering costs.

It said the model is designed to support the growing energy needs of AI and other energy-intensive technologies by enabling more efficient, integrated and low-cost renewable power systems.

The Dubhe Energy Foundation Model will work in tandem with Envision’s Tianji large-scale weather foundation model, which provides the predictive intelligence that allows Physical AI to anticipate and respond to weather-driven variability, ensuring the energy system operates efficiently and reliably at scale.

At a presentation during the launch event, Lin Chen, Head of Wind Turbine System Engineering said a merchant wind farm with storage in China saw its generation revenue increase by 20 percent and operational costs reduce by 50 percent through the application of AI Energy System.

