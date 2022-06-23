Iraq’s Muthanna governorate readied land plots in record time for the school construction by a Chinese company, a statement posted on the website of Iraqi cabinet said.

The statement didn’t share details about the company or the project but referred to the site visit by Karar Muhammad, Director of National Projects and School Buildings in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, where he praised the efforts of the local authorities in preparing the land plots in record time by removing rubble and encroachments, and fast tracking technical and administrative clearances for the construction of schools.

In May 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that two Chinese companies were awarded a contract to build 8,000 schools in Iraq as part of a landmark Oil for Infrastructure agreement inked in 2019.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)