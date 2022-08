SINGAPORE - China's daily crude oil throughput in July fell to the lowest since March 2020, according to Reuters' records of data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Crude throughput last month was 53.21 million tonnes, according to NBS, equivalent to 12.53 million barrels per day, and was down 8.8% from the same month in 2021.

(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)