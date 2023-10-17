BEIJING - Chinese railway manufacturer CRRC Corp on Tuesday signed an agreement with Serbia's transport and infrastructure ministry to sell 20 high-speed rail carriages to Serbia, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

The trains are made for the Hungary-Serbia railway link connecting Budapest with Belgrade and will shorten the travel time between the two cities from eight hours to three hours, CCTV said.

These railway carriages will be able to run at a maximum speed of 200 kph (120 mph) and it is the first time China is exporting them to Europe. They are expected to be put in operation in 2025.

