A China-built 1,216-kilometre highway has opened in Algeria, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

He added that Beijing will maintain high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the North African country.

The East-West highway is the highest-level road project built under the most complex geological conditions since the founding of Algeria, Global Times newspaper reported, citing Wang.

The project has benefited close to 40 million residents and has become an example of China-Algeria and China-Africa BRI cooperation, the official noted.

The project was expected to cost $13 billion, according to local media reports.

