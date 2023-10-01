AMMAN — The Chinese embassy in Amman on Tuesday evening hosted a reception to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the founding of China.

Addressing the gathering, China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong highlighted that ties between China and Jordan have “grown stronger”, thanks to the leaderships of both nations and their shared commitment to regional and global issues.

The diplomat said that bilateral trade had surged to nearly $3.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, while China’s imports from Jordan increased by 25 per cent.

He added that the embassy issued visas to approximately 7,500 people this year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The embassy also facilitated specialised training programmes that benefited around 400 Jordanians in key areas such as healthcare, agriculture and 5G, he said. The ambassador also noted the growing number of electric vehicles on Jordan’s streets.

He presented the trajectory of China’s economic development and social stability during the course of 74 years.

The envoy further reiterated his country’s constructive and influential role in the region, emphasising China’s role in promoting regional peace and development.

During the event, which featured officials, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats and journalists, the Jordan Kung Fu and Karate Federation, along with youth from the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein Charity, performed taekwondo and kung fu demonstrations.

