Bids were opened today (December 13) for the tender related to the demolition works of the old terminal building at Bahrain International Airport.

Seven contractors have submitted their offers, with Poullaides Construction Company having emerged as the lowest bidder at BD1.135 million ($2.99 million), according to Bahrain Tender Board website.

This comes as part of the modernisation programme of Bahrain International Airport.

The projects scope of works includes demolishing the remaining portion of the existing terminal building (located west of the new passenger terminal building) along with all associated facilities in order to allow the future development of the area in line with the modernisation programme.

The request for proposals, issued by Bahrain Airport Company, was open to approved building contractors for construction projects graded AA, A, and B by the Ministry of Works.