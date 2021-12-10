Local UAE based artists paint murals around the circuit to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee

Paintings will be visible to the world during this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Marina Circuit celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day with unique murals appearing around the circuit for the 2021 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX.

Six UAE-based artists took their creativity to the walls around Yas Marina Circuit to celebrate the UAE’s exciting and innovative future. Ferhat Kaz, Hizeart, Baker Oner, Ella Orencillo, Garry Yong, and Aestron Diniz were the minds behind the masterpieces that will be on show to the world during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the 9th-12th December. The murals can be found across the four oasis areas: West, South, North, and Main.

During the race weekend, fans are encouraged to take a picture with their favourite mural and post it on their social channels using the hashtag #AbuDhabiGP.

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

