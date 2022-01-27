Abu Dhabi, UAE : Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is inviting families and friends on an action-packed adventure with an incredible Stay & Play offer that includes daily theme park access, free room upgrades and complimentary in-room PCR tests.

For a fun and seamless experience, Yas Island is giving upgrades to the next room category for all bookings made on yasisland.com until 15 February 2022, for stays until 30 April 2022 as part of its Yas Rewards Offer*. As one of the safest destinations in the world, Yas Island is also offering in-room PCR tests** for international travellers booking their packages on yasisland.com and staying in the hotels located on Yas Island.

Families can enjoy a one-night stay at one of Yas Island’s many leading hotels, starting from AED 402 per person per night and features access to all three record-breaking theme parks, such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi (scheduled to reopen from February 11), and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. The appealing promotion even features the choice of stay at either Yas Island’s two new hotels: The WB™ Abu Dhabi and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences.

Perfect for the region’s school half-term break which falls in February and Spring break in March, Yas Island’s Stay & Play offer is to inspire parents and their young holidaymakers to experience the best of Yas Island, its award-winning theme parks, record-breaking attractions, outstanding motorsports and world-class hospitality.

Holidaymakers looking to stay and play on Yas Island can visit: https://www.yasisland.ae/en/promotions/exclusive-rewards

For more information, please visit: www.yasisland.com

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

