The UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline is optimistic for travel in 2022, with aims for further route expansion and to support the UAE post-pandemic tourism recovery

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi ready to go further with value for money and efficient travel and build on successes from first year of operation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline is proudly celebrating its one-year anniversary on 15th January and looking forward to future growth, the joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc, is ready to capitalise on demand for travel from the UAE capital in 2022. Ready to accelerate and expand operations this year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi remains optimistic for a positive post-pandemic year of growth.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will now fly to 37 destinations with three new exciting destinations announced. The airline’s four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft will serve Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia), and Krasnodar (Russia) from February 2022. Travellers can now celebrate the airline’s anniversary with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offering a 20 per cent discount promotion on tickets purchased on the 15th of January.

Travellers of all ages and backgrounds can fly on the expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network, enjoying a range of attractive destinations both in the UAE and abroad. To thank customers who have chosen to fly with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, 50 free return tickets will be made available to winners of a competition on social media. Customers can participate in the competition by sharing an image of a recent

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi trip in the comments on the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi birthday post starting from the 15th of January on the airline Facebook or Instagram and the winners will be randomly selected within 7 days.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented: “We are delighted to offer a one-time 20 per cent promotion and encourage adventurous travellers to explore our expanding route network. We thank all our customers in the past year and look forward to rewarding 50 lucky winners of our social media competition. We are ambitious and want to continue expanding our network to encourage tourism with affordable packages for all, and delighted to be announcing an additional three new routes. After a challenging and uncertain period, we look forward to connecting people to create great memories. We are also proud to have been the latest UAE national airline to launch, creating an exciting new travel segment for the UAE and wider region.”

According to GlobalData’s Q3 2021 Global Consumer survey, 53 percent of respondents said affordability was the biggest influencing factor when choosing a holiday, while 51 percent said that accessibility was the most important. Consequently, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi are enhancing the development of the tourism sector by lowering the cost of access through its ultra-low-fares and opening up bold new frontiers.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is strategically located within the UAE, the global aviation hub, and offers a getaway for all occasions. The airline is a member of the larger Wizz Air Group which was recently ranked one of the top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 based on AirlineRating’s evaluation and is the safest low-cost airline in the region.

Since the inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Athens in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has introduced a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision. With 506 flights taking place in the fourth quarter of 2021 only.

Travellers in 2022 are becoming more environmentally conscious and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting long-term sustainability. In line with public opinion, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

To encourage travel in 2022, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides passengers with an option to book their tickets with confidence. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure for free and have 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. Click here to view Wizz Air’s health and safety video.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates one of the world’s youngest fleets, currently consisting of 149 Airbus A320, A321, A320neo and A321neo aircraft, with an average age of 5 years. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022