Wingstop, one of the world’s most beloved flavored chicken wings brands, is establishing itself as a dominant player in the UAE’s fast-casual wing-focused market with ambitious expansion plans for 2022. As international experts in the flavor business, the award-winning franchise has built a loyal customer base around its bold culture and unique positioning. It is already in the process of opening more branches at prime locations around the country.

After 20 years of consistently defining distinctive chicken wing flavors, Wingstop entered the UAE market in April 2015 and built a track record of promising growth. The franchise currently has 15 outlets across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, five of which opened last year. Since January 2022, the cult brand has already launched branches in Sharjah's Al Khan neighbourhood, Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda Mall and most recently, Dubai Sports City. It also has plans to open three more outlets in Dubai's Silicon Central Mall, Abu Dhabi's Airport Road and Al Ain within the next six months.

“Our rapid expansion serves as a testament to the demand for our outlets and unique flavor experience. Although the pandemic affected our dine-in sales, our online and delivery orders skyrocketed for the same period. With the restrictions gradually relaxing, consumers are once again getting accustomed to regular outings and social gatherings, and what better place to satisfy their inner cravings on these meet-ups than a restaurant dedicated to exceptional flavors. This year our focus is to develop our presence massively in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and continue the same pace of growth for Dubai. Our overarching aim is to become the UAE’s favourite flavored chicken wing brand and having experienced healthy same store sales growth of 16%, the future looks very encouraging,” says Ayub Khan, Wingstop’s Country Manager for the UAE.

Wingstop’s increasing number of outlets in the UAE will improve customer accessibility and aid market penetration in high-traffic districts. In addition to absorbing footfall from competitors, their new branches will improve service levels by shortening delivery times to their respective localities, enabling a more customer-centric experience. With a primary customer base of Millennials, the brand is also building its association with Generation Z and hopes to garner a similarly engaged following by integrating its brand personality with their lifestyle.

Wingstop seeks to increase its market share and brand trial in the developed UAE Market by leveraging its popularity from years of blending innovative flavors with a simple menu, constant commitment to quality, and stimulating a consumer culture of ‘Flavor Cravers.’ Having experienced significant growth when entering the UAE years after some of its competitors, its promotion strategies and efficient business model have enabled a robust bond with consumers that keeps them coming back for more.

About Wingstop

Wingstop is the destination when you crave fresh never faked wings, hand seasoned fries and any of our famous sides. For people who demand flavor in everything they do, there's only Wingstop - because it's more than a meal, it's a flavor experience. We're all about taking our wings to another level, saucing and tossing the freshest flavors you crave along the way.

What began as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, continues to soar to great heights. Today there are more than 1,500 restaurants open across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, France and the United Arab Emirates.

Winsgstop opened its first store in the United Arab Emirates in 2015 April, under the company named Eureka Restaurant and Cafe owned by Mr. Abdulwahab Ilyas A. Galadari. His objective is to bring the best international restaurant concepts to the UAE.

Eureka Restaurant and Cafe Est. plays a big role in the brand positioning of Wingstop and succeeds in making it one of the best chicken wings brands in Dubai. With exemplary leadership and exchange of creative ideas among the management team and as a whole, Eureka has successfully made Wingstop as the premiere wings destination in the UAE, trampling its direct competitors who already set its roots a couple of years ago before Wingstop’s inception in the UAE.

