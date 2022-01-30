Doha : The Population Health & Wellbeing Series was launched to explore how evidence-based integrative and preventive approaches can promote health and tackle various public health problems, ranging from infectious diseases like COVID-19 and hepatitis C, to lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome.

Since the series was launched, a total of 12 webinars have been hosted by the IPH, each presented by a different expert speaker. Recent topics have included social determinants of non-communicable diseases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, presented by Dr. Hanan Abdul Rahim of Qatar University; the role of lifestyle in medicine in population health by Dr. James Rippe of the University of Massachusetts Medical School; the experience of WCM-Q in optimizing public health research during the COVID-19 pandemic by Dr. Sohaila Cheema of WCM-Q; and the use of big data in population health research related to hepatitis C and COVID-19 by Dr. Adeel Butt of Hamad Medical Corporation and WCM-Q. One of the highlights of the series was a presentation titled ‘Battling the COVID-19 pandemic: A perspective from Qatar’ by Dr. Mohamed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Director of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar and Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences at WCM-Q and Qatar University.

Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, Professor of Population Health Sciences/Professor of Medicine (Center for Global Health) and Vice Dean for Population Health and Lifestyle Medicine

at WCM-Q said: “We are extremely grateful to the highly esteemed Dr. Mohamed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Al-Thani of the Ministry of Public Health for giving us the benefit of his expertise and insights into the excellent work that has been done in Qatar to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has undoubtedly saved a great many lives. Thanks to the high caliber of our expert speakers and the excellence of their presentations, I am happy to say that our Population Health & Wellbeing Series has been a tremendous success and is going from strength to strength.”

Other topics addressed by the series include a New York perspective of professional medical conduct, presented by Paula M. Breen of the New York State Department of Health; lessons from four decades of experience in medical education, by Dr. William W. Pinsky of the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates; strategies for integrating real-world data with clinical trial data to improve decision-making, presented by Dr. Ronac Mamtani and Dr. Rebecca Hubbard, both of the University of Pennsylvania; and ‘The Living Gap: Bridged by Compassion’ presented by Dr. David Reilly, Director of TheWEL Programmes and The Healing Shift Enquiry.

