Lagos, Nigeria — The leading data infrastructure company in Africa, Voyance, announces the close of its oversubscribed pre-seed round in which it raised $500,000.

Voyance, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is also announcing the rollout of two flagship products, Manhattan DB and Sigma.

Manhattan DB provides efficient, scalable and fully managed data infrastructure to businesses. Data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, machine learning engineers can use Manhattan DB to safely and easily store and analyse gigabytes and petabytes of data, build machine learning models and deploy with zero operational overhead.

Sigma is a risk operations platform that can be used to address business problems such as transaction monitoring, compliance and anti-money laundering. Sigma allows businesses to innovate and scale quickly without increased risk.

According to a Deloitte survey, the advantage of analytics to businesses includes making better decisions, improving relationships with customers and other business partners or stakeholders, and enabling key strategic initiatives. This is corroborated by the survey conducted by Statista Research Department in 2018. More than half of the respondents stated that they “totally agree” that data is essential to their organisation’s strategy.

And since the pandemic has compelled more businesses and customers to go online, access to quality data and analytics like the ones Manhattan DB provides is critical to the success of businesses. In the same vein, businesses can use Sigma to manage the risk of operating online. According to Feedzai Financial Crime Report, the 109% increase in online transactions in 2021 is matched by a 23% increase in online fraud.

Voyance was founded in 2019 by Ebot Tabi, a software engineer with deep expertise in machine learning, deep learning, reinforcement learning, data engineering, API integrations, and distributed systems. And the objective was to make data infrastructure simple for businesses.

Today, with Manhattan DB and Sigma, Voyance is making data science accessible to businesses to accelerate innovation by unifying data engineering, machine learning and business processes.

The $500,000 pre-seed round was led by Beta.Ventures, an early-stage investment firm supporting leading tech entrepreneurs and tech-enabled startups in Nigeria.

Other investors that participated in the round are Zedcrest Capital, the venture investing initiative of the securities and investment firm Zedcrest Group, HoaQ club, a community of creators and operators backing entrepreneurs in building scalable businesses for Africa and its Diaspora, and Assembly Investors.

Individual investors such as Fola Olatunji-David, the founding partner of Kickoff Africa, Chidinma Iwueke, a principal at QED Investors, Seni Sulyman, the founder of Black Ops, and Nelly Chatue-Diop, the co-founder and CEO of Ejara.

Ovo Emorhokpor, General Partner at Beta.Ventures, said: "Data has become one of the most important business assets in the modern era. Voyance is building critical infrastructure to enable small and large businesses to turn their raw data into advanced analytics and design machine learning models to make insightful business predictions”.

The secret behind the widely loved Voyance product combines the duality of technical sophistication and consumer-grade experience. Beta.Ventures is delighted to partner with Voyance and lead this pre-seed round, Ovo Emorhokpor added.

-Ends-

About Voyance

Our purpose at VoyanceHQ ( https://voyancehq.com/ ) is to help B2B businesses become data-driven and our commitment is fueled by the desire to simplify the process of getting your business there. We acquire, validate, store and protect your data securely on our platform while performing the administrative process for your data scientists. Not just that, we also plan and clean data in preparation for analysis, creating reports that can be shared to get buy-ins from major stakeholders in the organisation, and team members.

Our work helps data engineers, data analysts, ml engineers build and organise data & models effortlessly. We eliminate the long processes; you plug our product directly into your data source, and our platform will do the remaining work.

Follow and engage us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/voyancehq/ ) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/voyancehq ) to stay updated with future announcements.

