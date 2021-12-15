DOHA: - Valley Forge Academy Qatar, the first truly international American school for boys, is now accepting pre-registration for its first academic year set to begin in August 2022. The new school opening comes as a collaboration between Valley Forge academy Military Academy in the USA, and Valley Forge Academy, a Qatar based educational group, who also own Durham School for Girls Doha.

Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania, USA has almost 100 years of Heritage and has a proven track record in creating some of the world’s most prominent leaders since 1928. In its state-of-the-art campus in Aspire Zone 2, Valley Forge Academy Qatar will deliver an American curriculum while focusing on Qatari culture, Arabic language and Islamic teachings combined with physical excellence.

Valley Forge Academy Qatar fosters an ambition to create Qatar’s leaders of tomorrow in Business, Social, Academic, Diplomatic, Sports, Research, Engineering and Education. It pursues this goal by providing a holistic academic and non-academic environment to prepare its graduates to become educated and disciplined citizens of character. The school’s unique programs in STEM activities, Sports, e-Sports, academic competitions including Debate Team and Model UN, and Music and Theatre contribute to the growth of its students outside the classroom. Moreover, through focus on extensive athletics programs, the school helps students become physically fit young men ready to compete in all aspects of life.

Although Valley Forge in the US is a military boarding preparatory school, (however only 3% of its graduate go to the military), Valley Forge Academy Qatar will be a normal American curriculum day school benefitting from Valley Forge’s structured approach and its five cornerstones. Students of Valley Forge Academy Qatar will benefit from a governance overlap and shared co-curricular programs with Valley Forge Military Academy USA, driven by its educational philosophy of five cornerstones: academic excellence, character development, personal motivation, physical development, and leadership.

Eng. SAAD Ebrahim Almuhannadi, Chairman of Valley Forge Academy Qatar said, “Valley Forge Academy Qatar reflects the need to educate young men in Qatar with the best education available in the region in order to support the country’s vision for its youth, to grow into responsible men that will create a prosperous, successful future for the State of Qatar, the region and the world at large.”

Valley Forge Academy Qatar new campus in Aspire Zone 2 is set to open in August 2022 with the world’s finest and most capable teachers, state of the art educational and recreational facilities to support the school’s vision of intellectual and physical excellence for its students.

As part of its Phase 1 opening in 2022, Valley Forge Academy Qatar is now open for student pre-registrations to Primary Curriculum from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 through the website www.vfaqatar.com or email address naboueita@vfaqatar.com.

Mr. Almuhannadi concluded: “We are committed to raising and educating young men who are equipped with excellent education and skills that allow them to face the challenges and create the opportunities of the future, all while remaining deeply connected to their heritage, values and communities”

