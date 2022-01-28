PHOTO
Dubai : His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, met today with His Excellency Christopher Pyne, Chairman of the Australia United Arab Emirates Business Council, and the accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in Dubai. The meeting sought to discuss means of developing commercial and economic relations between the UAE and Australia to achieve mutual benefits and enhance cooperation and future partnerships.
Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations, and Mr. Majid Ali Omran, a Consultant at MoF, and Mr. Yousuf Mohammed bin Hajar, Deputy Director of International Financial Relations Department, in addition to several officials from MoF attended the meeting.
During the meeting, H.E. Younis Haji Al Khoori reiterated the importance of the bilateral relation between the UAE and Australia, especially in the significant development in various economic, investment and commercial fields. He also reaffirmed the importance of supporting private and business sectors in both countries to play a pivotal role in intensifying partnerships between them.
H.E. said: “The UAE is keen to continue the UAE- Australian strategic dialogue to bolster bilateral relations, especially that our two great nations have been great allies and great friends that have strategic common interests. We look forward to continuing our conversations and devising solutions to face the double taxation on income challenges, as well as protect and encourage investments. This will play a key role in increasing investments and strengthening economic relations and future prospects between both countries.”
The UAE and Australia stressed on the importance of periodically making joint committees between both countries and follow up with agreements issued by them; to enhance bilateral business and activate signed economic agreements. Furthermore, encourage economic institutions in both countries to conduct more discussions and meetings to create new cooperation opportunities in various economic, investment and commercial fields including tourism, technology, real state, industry, telecommunications, renewable energy and other sectors.
