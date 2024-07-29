Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, will host a series of data and AI conferences worldwide, including a significant event in Dubai. The EVOLVE24 event series will bring industry leaders, customers, and partners together to uncover strategies to enhance data-driven insights and productivity in the era of generative AI.

Through a series of breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and hands-on workshops, EVOLVE24 attendees in Dubai will learn about the value of modern data architecture, the benefits of true hybrid cloud, and how the combination can accelerate enterprise AI. Sponsored by IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Red Hat, the events will include customer sessions focused on the challenges and barriers of enterprise AI adoption, the benefits of hybrid data management, and the state of data infrastructures.

The event will feature an expo zone showcasing some of the most innovative solutions for scalable and secure data management that are helping all industries power business-critical AI applications and run real-time analytics at scale. The Dubai event will also include a keynote address from Chad Foster, an award-winning business leader, international keynote speaker, and author of Blind Ambition--an autobiographical account of the insights Foster gained after going blind at 21. Additionally, R “Ray” Wang, Founder, Chairman and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, will be delivering a keynote on the future of data, analytics and generative AI.

The winners of Cloudera’s Data Impact Awards will also be announced at EVOLVE24.These prestigious awards recognize outstanding data-driven projects that have made a significant business impact within their organizations, across industries, and globally.

Categories include:

AI Acceleration

Cloud (Native) Innovation

Modern Architectures &

Leadership & Transformation

People & Society

Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera, emphasized the significance of the event for the region, saying, “EVOLVE24 is one the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, providing organizations in the Middle East with hands-on training and one-to-one access with Cloudera experts.By turning EVOLVE24 into a multi-day, multi-city global conference, Cloudera is bringing the power of our platform and our community directly to our customers around the world, including the Middle East. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate and network with some of the leading experts in data management, analytics, and AI.”

Event Schedule:

Singapore, August 6 – 7

Dubai, September 12

São Paulo, October 2 – 3

New York, October 9 – 10

Milan, October 23

Paris, November 14

Madrid, December 10

With 25+ exabytes of data under management, Cloudera is the most robust hybrid open data lakehouse for analytics and AI. By organizing and managing large volumes of data efficiently and securely, Cloudera enables companies to harness the power of their data, trust its accuracy, and rely on it for analysis and AI-powered decision making.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're a data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

