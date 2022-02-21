Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Transguard Group is proud of its UAE national workforce, which it considers to be a key element of its success over the last two decades. One of Transguard’s newest employees, Khalid Al Marzouqi, a Sharjah native who joined the business in 2021, is the latest example of how Transguard offers a wide spectrum of work experiences to UAE nationals.

Since joining Transguard, Khalid has worked in a number of divisions, including Security, Cash and most recently, Recruitment. His familiarity with the local environment has allowed Khalid unique access and underscores Transguard’s ability to create and deepen integral relationships. Being embedded in various operational business units has allowed Khalid a platform from which to share and contribute to the strategic development of Transguard’s progressive goals as the company continues to shape the landscape of business support services.

“Emiratis who aspire to be part of this courageous and ambitious future are welcome to join the Transguard team,” Khalid says. “This company welcomes and believes in your talents – if you have a career dream, join us and be a part of this exciting growth!”

The business solutions provider continues to offer opportunities for UAE nationals, particularly young professionals: In late 2021, Transguard announce the launch of its two-year Graduate Programme for UAE Nationals; interested candidates are encouraged to email emiratisation@transguardgroup.com to apply.

-Ends-

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white collar staffing – and much more in between. With an annual turnover of AED 1.87 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more about the many ways Transguard is helping the UAE’s businesses grow, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

For interview opportunities and more information on Transguard Group:

Lena ter Laare

Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR

Lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022