The UAE has been ranked this year’s top destination for talent in the Arab region and 21st globally, according to the latest IMD World Talent Ranking.

The UAE moved two places up in the annual study that rates 63 economies based on their ability to attract and retain skilled workers. Within the Arab region, the UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, ranked 30th globally, Qatar (34th) and Jordan (49th).

The UAE has also been ranked higher compared to other European countries like France, Portugal and United Kingdom.

Overall, Switzerland landed the first spot, followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria, Netherlands and Germany in the top ten.

The countries included in the study were rated based on several factors, including but not limited to compensation, taxes, cost of living and judicial and education system. The study also looked into each country’s position on environmental issues.

Talent Ranking 2022 (Top 50)

Switzerland Sweden Iceland Norway Denmark Finland Luxembourg Austria Netherlands Germany Canada Singapore Belgium Hong Kong Ireland USA Estonia Australia Taiwan Israel UAE Cyprus France Portugal Slovenia Lithuania Latvia United Kingdom Czech Republic Saudi Arabia New Zealand Spain Malaysia Qatar Bahrain Italy Greece Korea Rep. Kazakhstan China Japan Croatia Botswana Hungary Thailand Peru Chile Slovak Republic Jordan Poland

