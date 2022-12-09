The UAE has been ranked this year’s top destination for talent in the Arab region and 21st globally, according to the latest IMD World Talent Ranking. 

The UAE moved two places up in the annual study that rates 63 economies based on their ability to attract and retain skilled workers. Within the Arab region, the UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, ranked 30th globally, Qatar (34th) and Jordan (49th). 

The UAE has also been ranked higher compared to other European countries like France, Portugal and United Kingdom. 

Overall, Switzerland landed the first spot, followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria, Netherlands and Germany in the top ten. 

The countries included in the study were rated based on several factors, including but not limited to compensation, taxes, cost of living and judicial and education system. The study also looked into each country’s position on environmental issues. 

Talent Ranking 2022 (Top 50) 

  1. Switzerland 
  2. Sweden 
  3. Iceland 
  4. Norway 
  5. Denmark 
  6. Finland 
  7. Luxembourg 
  8. Austria 
  9. Netherlands 
  10. Germany 
  11. Canada 
  12. Singapore 
  13. Belgium 
  14. Hong Kong 
  15. Ireland 
  16. USA 
  17. Estonia 
  18. Australia 
  19. Taiwan 
  20. Israel 
  21. UAE 
  22. Cyprus 
  23. France 
  24. Portugal 
  25. Slovenia 
  26. Lithuania 
  27. Latvia 
  28. United Kingdom 
  29. Czech Republic 
  30. Saudi Arabia 
  31. New Zealand 
  32. Spain 
  33. Malaysia 
  34. Qatar 
  35. Bahrain 
  36. Italy 
  37. Greece 
  38. Korea Rep. 
  39. Kazakhstan 
  40. China 
  41. Japan 
  42. Croatia 
  43. Botswana 
  44. Hungary 
  45. Thailand 
  46. Peru 
  47. Chile 
  48. Slovak Republic 
  49. Jordan 
  50. Poland 

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Anoop Menon) 

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com 