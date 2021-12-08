Ten lucky winners each awarded AED 30,000 worth of GEMS Rewards Points

Points are redeemable against tuition fees, school transport, uniforms and more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Ten unsuspecting GEMS Education families were recently surprised and delighted when they received phone calls informing them that they had each won AED 30,000 worth of GEMS Rewards Points.

The 10 parents from across the GEMS network had been automatically entered into a prize draw when they paid their annual school fees in full using their First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Mastercard credit card.

The draw is part of GEMS’ long-term partnership with FAB, in which each year holders of FAB GEMS Mastercard cobranded credit card have the chance to win AED 30,000 in the form of 300,000 GEMS Rewards Points.

Hira Zubair, whose child attends GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “At first we were shocked when we got the phone call, and then we were over the moon! This win will provide some financial relief and make a big difference for us, especially after a very challenging year. We are very happy and thankful to GEMS and FAB.”

Aya Mohamed Elsayed Ahmed, a parent at GEMS Westminster School – Sharjah, said: “I feel very happy and lucky to have been chosen as a winner. I have a great deal of respect for the school, and every day I see the value and rewards in my child’s education and development. Prize or no prize, I respect and appreciate the school for everything it has done for my family and I’ll be using the Points for next year’s school fees.”

GEMS, the region’s largest K-12 education provider, and FAB, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, launched the cobranded Mastercard Titanium credit card in 2011. The credit card, funded by Mastercard, enables families to get a fixed rate discount of up to 4.25% on GEMS school fees when the card is used to pay fees in advance.

GEMS aims to provide value to families in all areas of their lives, with the GEMS Rewards app giving users access to a wealth of discounts and deals on lifestyle purchases. Users earn GEMS Rewards Points which can be redeemed against school fees, school transport, school uniforms as well as wellness, eating out and travel offers.

Ershad Ahmed, Head of Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships at GEMS Education, said: “We are delighted to have made a difference in the lives of these 10 happy families through our partnership with FAB. Being able to give back to families in this way is the reason we prioritise our partnerships with institutions like FAB. Our GEMS loyalty scheme, GEMS Rewards, adds value to the lives of the entire GEMS network of parents, staff and their friends and family. We will continue to build and leverage our strategic partnerships so that we can keep surprising and delighting our families.”

Futoon Almazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking Group UAE at FAB, said: “As a bank working at the heart of the community, we understand that, for parents, investing in their children’s education is one of the most important decisions they will likely make. However, it can also be one of the most costly. We congratulate the families who have won back AED 30,000 worth of tuition reimbursement, and we are hopeful that this will make a significant difference to their education budget. At FAB, we will continue to work alongside our partners in the education sector to bring exclusive discounts and offers to support families and help children achieve their full potential.”

Girish Nanda, Country Manager, UAE & Pakistan, at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we leverage digital solutions to empower communities and help them thrive. We are extremely excited for the families who have benefited from this rewards programme. As a trusted payments advisor, we are committed to working with our strategic partners in unlocking priceless opportunities for our cardholders.”

-Ends-

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

