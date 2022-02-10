Dubai, date – Technical Glass & Aluminum Company L.L.C. (TGAC), a widely recognized company in the Façade industry, celebrates the commissioning by TotalEnergies of two solar photovoltaics rooftops at its UAE facilities.

TGAC is operating since more than 30 years and is recognized for providing high-quality products with outstanding customer service. In line with its sustainability strategy, TGAC chose TotalEnergies as its trusted partner to power its manufacturing operations with renewable electricity:

• In May 2021, TotalEnergies commissioned a 435 kilowatts-peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop for a TGAC’s façade manufacturing facility. The solar project is expected to produce over 700 megawatt-hours (MWh) in its first year of operation, powering 95% of the factory’s energy needs.

• In June 2021, TotalEnergies commissioned a second project at TGAC’s new glass processing facility. This 1.24 MWp solar PV rooftop is expected to produce almost 2,000 MWh per year, covering more than 40% of the facility’s energy requirements.

In total, both projects will reduce TGAC’s carbon emissions by over 1,000 tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to approximately 30,000 trees planted yearly.

TGAC’s partnership with TotalEnergies supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy that aims to produce 75% of the city’s energy from clean resources by 2050, to establish a more environmentally friendly manufacturing footprint for TGAC and an investment to make the region more sustainable.

Hisham Hassan, Managing Director of TGAC said, “the installation of both solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftops have long term financial benefit for the company but it’s more than that; we want TGAC to be a company that contributes to the environment, and a more sustainable future. The company continues to develop new initiatives for improved recycling of our waste, we are always looking to do what we can to reduce our cardon footprint with greener and cleaner manufacturing operations.”

“Technical Glass & Aluminum Company L.L.C has taken a great initiative by going solar in the region and making a positive environmental impact as a result of this action,” said Hamady Sy, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa. “We are proud that TotalEnergies has been trusted to install this project and look forward to supporting the company’s carbon footprint reduction.”

