RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and stc, the largest digital enabler in MEA, today announced that they have partnered to address the growing demand for security services and solutions designed to holistically address IoT and OT cybersecurity requirements for customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety systems, smart cities, utilities and building management systems (BMS) industries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. stc Group will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT/IoT cyber resiliency and real-time network monitoring and visibility.

“Cybersecurity is one of stc’s main focuses. This partnership supports stc’s continued pursuit of delivering data and AI-driven, purpose-built IoT and OT solutions for clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, said Saud AlSheraihi VP of Products and Solutions in stc.

Nozomi Networks solutions are available through stc for clients who need deep insight into their industrial networks. With Nozomi Networks, they gain asset discovery, network visualization, vulnerability assessment, risk monitoring and threat detection in a single solution. The technology accelerates security and simplifies IT/OT convergence by delivering actionable intelligence to the business and operational decision makers.

“stc has created sirar by stc, the cybersecurity arm of stc, to be able to enrich the private sector’s capabilities by helping clients navigate the evolving cyber security landscape, while pursuing our mission of providing intelligence about their industrial systems and empowering them to make the ‘right’ decisions at the ‘right’ time to optimize their business operations. Collaborating with Nozomi Networks is one step further in this direction.” Fahad Aljutaily, CEO of sirar by stc.

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 57 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Recently, Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

“As a growing number of industrial organizations across MEA embrace digitalization, cybersecurity for their operational networks has become a priority,” said Khalid Aljamed, Regional Sales Director Gulf West & North Africa, Nozomi Networks. “stc is a digital enabler in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is among the largest operators in the Middle East. We are pleased to team with stc to provide customers with effective solutions for OT and IoT visibility and security, with the assurance of delivery through a highly respected partner.”

About stc

stc is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers emphasizing cutting edge, technology driven solutions with a focus on the future. As a decidedly customer centric company for clients and employees they are committed to the quality of life program of Vision 2030. Positioned as the leading digital operator in KSA, stc are enabling the digital transformation with the best possible solutions for their clients. stc core brand values of dynamism, devotion and drive, are equally balanced by their objectives to be a responsible, caring and inclusive company.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

