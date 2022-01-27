Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Further strengthening its team structure to cope up with the growing business, Sofitel Dubai The Palm has announced the appointment of Martin Canev as the Director of Revenue Management, responsible for contributing to, implementing and assessing the effectiveness of Sofitel’s revenue management strategy in the GCC.

Transitioning from his current role as the Director of Revenue Management at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach Residence, Martin’s primary responsibilities at Sofitel Dubai The Palm will include working with the hotel’s revenue team to determine strategic goals, ensure inventory allocation, track & achieve the financial target and set pricing parameters to strengthen hotel profitability.

Boasting over 14 years of global experience in Revenue Management, Distribution, Reservations and Hotel Operations, Martin is a customer-centric, strategic, analytical and results-driven leader, focused on developing teams to be successful whilst delivering optimum solutions to exceed business goals. Martin brings a proven track record of strengthening commercial business and is a Certified Revenue Management Executive from HSMAI. He also has an Advanced Certification from IHG Revenue Management and is a Hospitality Management graduate from University of Portsmouth, UK.

He has also worked with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and IHG-Crowne Plaza Dubai as Regional Revenue Account Director and Revenue Manager respectively, where he was responsible for delivering revenue targets.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin to Sofitel Dubai The Palm team,” says Christophe Schnyder, Managing Director. “Martin brings considerable insight to our revenue management mission, which is one of our key competitive advantages. His tenure in revenue management is an asset and will be instrumental in helping the team achieve new benchmarks.”

“I feel honored to join Sofitel Dubai The Palm, which is a real icon in the hotel industry here in the UAE. It is a true professional challenge to contribute to the outstanding service of Sofitel Dubai The Palm team, both for local and foreign audiences,” said Martin.

About Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, is a unique luxury 5-star resort on the East Crescent of the world’s famous island Palm Jumeirah fusing warm Polynesian welcome with outstanding Arabic hospitality adhering to French elegance.

‘Live the French Way’ stays at the core of every visit to this beautiful tropical retreat, where you will experience ‘Magnifique’ in an enchanting environment inspired by the culture and architecture of the South Pacific, ensuring you are relaxed, revived and restored.

The hotel features 546 rooms including 4 outstanding private beach villas, 182 luxury serviced apartments and 360 contemporary guest rooms and suites with large balconies and beautiful sea or palm views. Synonymous with the ‘Live the French Way’, culinary excellence is one of the cornerstones of Sofitel Dubai The Palm with 12 restaurants, bars and lounges combining to present a truly international flavour and celebrate food with French touch. Both indoors and al fresco options along with stunning views immerses diners in a culinary journey of excellence across the resort.

The hotel also features meeting rooms, elegant ballroom, Sofitel SPA, a beautiful 2,500 square meter spa with 28 treatment rooms, a 24-hour fitness facility Sofitel FITNESS, and a fully equipped Amura Kids Club.

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Accor Hotels & Resort authentic luxury brand, blends local culture and French art de vivre to create magnificent moments for international travellers seeking a uniquely elegant experience.

www.sofitel.accor.com | www.all.accor.com | www.group.accor.com

