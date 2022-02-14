DUBAI, UAE: Shell Markets Middle East Limited (Shell) today announced that the Lube Advisor using wearable technology has now been rolled out to its customers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

As part of its enhanced services, Lube Advisor uses the wearable technology, supporting customers in optimizing their lubricants operations, and significantly reducing fleet maintenance and operational costs.

Using a wearable gadget, Shell’s team are able to provide customers remote consultations, eliminating the need for a face-to-face interaction, or physical presence on customers’ locations. The technology also enables real-time monitoring of field technicians to ensure their safety and in providing them with audio-visual assistance to perform maintenance services.

One of the first adopters of wearable technology, Shell is focused on equipping frontline workers in vital sectors such as oil and gas, construction, transport and the manufacturing sectors with the technology that allows them to raise notifications, engage with offsite experts for over the shoulder coaching, communicate for status of equipment and tools that will ultimately improve safety, efficiency and result in faster, better decision making, all in real time.

“The enhanced integration of wearable technologies and the increasing reliance on remote technological solutions has unlocked opportunities that allow us to support fleet operators and customers by addressing challenges they face on-site in real-time, ultimately changing how we do business. Integrating wearable tech with inspection and maintenance technologies to improve operational efficiencies and minimize risk to workforce is a key focus for us at Shell. These wearable devices are made to withstand extreme temperature variations and resist oil, chemical spills, heavy rain, and dust among other things, making the working environment more secure,” said Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Lubricants Middle East.

The Shell LubeAdvisor wearable device provides a personalized consultation, without a physical site visit, that ultimately removes the complications of diary scheduling and travel arrangements, while adhering to social distance guidelines and travel restrictions, without causing delays in service.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that being agile with business operations is key. The Lube Advisor using wearable technology is one of many advanced technologies that we have invested in and have started to roll out to customers in the Middle East region. This is particularly important during a time where challenges with how we typically operate has forced us to re-invent the wheel and identify ways that eliminate an impact on operations, and ensure business continuity. Our advanced solution has allowed us turn challenges of in-person meeting limitations to an opportunity to expand how we work with our customers, creating a seamless way to ensure a consistent flow of information.” he added.

To request the Shell LubeAdvisor, customers can contact the Shell local Technical team following which the Shell LubeAdvisor device will be sent via courier. Once received, customers can conduct a virtual consultation directly with a Shell expert who will offer different levels of support based on business sizes and applications.

