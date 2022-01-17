Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Select Group, one of the region's most prominent privately-owned real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest luxurious waterfront development, Peninsula Five, The Signature Collection, centrally located in Dubai's thriving Business Bay.

Set to be completed in Q4 2024, Peninsula Five represents the premiere of 'The Signature Collection'; a collection of developments that present elevated excellence in residential living for the discerning buyer.

Designed to meet the standards of Select Group's award-wining flagship development, Jumeriah Living Marina Gate, delivered in 2020, Peninsula Five showcases a formidable array of highly refined residences.

Achieved through precise, strategic planning, the development will deliver a perfectly balanced blend of spacious and elegant waterfront residential units.

Combined with unrivalled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the famed Dubai Downtown skyline and the stunning Dubai Canal, Peninsula Five is the third series of residences within Select Group's first large-scale waterfront masterplan.

Following the successful launch of Peninsula in October 2021, Peninsula Five is the fourth new development to be announced by Select Group within the past 12 months, highlighting the demand for premium waterfront properties in Dubai.

"We are delighted to unveil our plans for Peninsula Five, the first development within 'The Signature Collection' by Select Group. Having witnessed the immense appetite for luxurious waterfront residences, we feel the timing is right to introduce our latest range of elevated residences to the market. Peninsula Five allows us to offer buyers a premium level product that is currently missing in Business Bay," says Rahail Aslam, CEO, Select Group.

Having almost sold-out Peninsula One & Two within a few weeks of launch, the acceleration of Peninsula Five reaffirms the master plan's desirable status as the first suburban-style ecosystem in the heart of Dubai's most energetic professional setting.

Meticulously designed to deliver a unique and unrivalled community-centric development, Peninsula Five will comprise 381 spacious and luxurious units, spread between a 36-storey residential tower and two standalone blocks of premium waterfront duplex residences.

The tower will consist of 321 units, ranging from spacious and sophisticated studios starting at 513 square feet to three-bedroom 'semi-penthouses', which offer 180-degree panoramic views of the iconic Downtown skyline and pristine waterways.

The premium duplexes, located directly on the Dubai Canal waterfront, will deliver 60 elegantly designed and fitted residences of up to 4,730 square feet, ranging from one to four-bedroom units, and give residents access to an unmatched array of upscale health and lifestyle facilities within the development.

Aligned with Peninsula One & Two's completion date, Select Group will hand over 1,300 units by December 2024 to deliver the first phase of this eagerly anticipated master plan.

In addition to luxurious waterfront residences, Peninsula will offer unique access to the widest array of community amenities for residents, including several manicured parks, unrivalled communal sporting facilities, a waterfront marketplace with various cafes and eateries, and a 66,000 square foot community mall, establishing itself as the only lifestyle enriched community in the heart of a bustling district.

Peninsula's strategic location in the city grants residents immediate access to many of Dubai's most popular social hotspots, vibrant professional districts and an array of the most prominent and recognisable landmarks, such as Dubai's Old Town, Downtown, DIFC and The Marina.

About Select Group

Since its inception in 2002, Select Group has forged an outstanding reputation for credibility and quality. The company’s projects comprise award-winning real estate developments in the G.C.C. and Europe. With the development division at the core of the business, over 7,000 homes with a B.U.A. of 13.5 million square feet and G.D.V. of AED 11.5 billion have been delivered to date. Another 3,750 homes with a B.U.A. of 6.5 million square feet with G.D.V. of AED 6 billion are currently at various stages of development.

