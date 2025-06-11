Dubai, UAE – Create. has partnered with Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET) to create an innovative course portal designed to enhance the learning experience for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. This innovative platform integrates a dynamic website with a custom-built AI-powered learning system, marking a significant step in positioning Dubai as a global business hub under the D33 Vision.

Recognising the need to equip new and aspiring entrepreneurs with essential business knowledge, the Dubai SME Hub was developed as an accessible, scalable, and cost-effective learning solution. The portal features AI-generated content that is designed, written, and presented by AI, ensuring high-quality, personalised learning experiences.

DET challenged Create. to push the boundaries of AI-powered education, inspiring the team to develop a platform that redefines how knowledge is created and shared. This vision led to the development of an advanced AI-driven learning system that delivers intelligent, adaptive, and scalable educational experiences tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs.

In just a short timeframe, Create. successfully delivered 70 lessons across seven subjects in both English and Arabic—amounting to 140 video modules plus online tutoring. To achieve this at scale, the team developed an end-to-end AI workflow that streamlined content creation while maintaining human oversight where it mattered most.

The AI-driven workflow not only accelerated content production but also resulted in an estimated 10x savings in time and costs. The learning hub effectively serves as a personalised start-up incubator, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools to navigate their business journey with confidence.

Additionally, the platform also includes an AI Tutor, a conversational chatbot that is trained on the content so that users could get recommendations for what to study based on their needs or even ask questions at any time and get real, context-aware feedback along their learning journeys.

“At Create., we are leading AI-powered education for the region, reimagining how knowledge is created and delivered at scale. By developing all new AI workflows, we’ve enabled one-to-one business learning experiences without the heavy costs typically associated with launching traditional training programmes. This initiative represents the future of education; adaptive, scalable, and deeply impactful. We are truly proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.” Says Romain Colomer, Experience & Innovation Director at Create.

Following the successful launch of the platform, the initiative has now entered Phase 2, which focuses on expanding course content, increasing learner engagement, and further refining AI-powered production processes to enhance efficiency and scalability.

Check it here: https://dubailearnsme.ae/

About Create.

Create. is the Middle East’s leading strategic digital communications agency, with a team of 160+ across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and part of the Code and Theory family of agencies under the Stagwell Global Network. They have also been named Campaign Middle East’s Digital Agency of the year, for the third consecutive year.

The agency partners with destination brands, nation builders and visionaries to drive positive cultural and economic transformation. The team is built to deliver digital strategy, products, content, and innovation through a culture focused on driving impact, with award-winning quality, at speed.

