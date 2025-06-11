The partnership combines Iridium’s consulting expertise with Copley’s fund-level data to equip GCC companies with insights to expand their investor base.

Early adopters gain a competitive edge by advancing investor relations and attracting GEM funds

Dubai - Iridium Advisors, the MENA region’s leading investor relations consultancy, has partnered with Copley Fund Research, the leading provider of Global Emerging Markets (GEM) fund data and insights. This exclusive partnership offers GCC-listed companies a unique tool to identify and engage more strategically with the world’s largest emerging market investors.

The GCC region has seen explosive growth in foreign investment since 2018, driven by the inclusion of four GCC countries (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE) in the Emerging Market universe. Yet, significant untapped potential remains, with only 57% of GEM funds currently allocating to Saudi Arabia and 63% to the UAE. Additionally, overweight positions in GCC markets are far fewer compared to more mature emerging markets, signalling substantial untapped potential. However, many companies struggle to engage effectively with global institutional investors, limiting their access to foreign capital.

The exclusive partnership addresses these challenges by combining Iridium’s deep regional expertise with Copley’s market-leading fund data. GCC public companies now have the ability to analyse the world’s largest emerging market fund allocations, pinpoint high-potential investors, and engage directly with investment decision-makers through tailored IR strategies. Companies that adopt these tools early will gain a measurable advantage, enhancing their market presence and attracting international investors.

“This partnership with Copley Fund Research is a game-changer for public companies looking to compete for institutional capital on a global scale,” said Oliver Schutzmann, CEO of Iridium Advisors. “By combining Iridium’s strategic advice with Copley’s fund insights, we enable listed companies to stand out in competitive capital markets, attract new investors, and unlock their full valuation potential.”

Steven Holden, CEO of Copley Fund Research, added: “The GCC is an exciting but underinvested region for active Global Emerging Market investors. With strong economic fundamentals and increasing corporate transparency, we are confident this partnership will help drive greater interest and investment into the region. Our collaboration with the market leader marks a new chapter for GCC investor relations, empowering companies to seize the growing opportunities in foreign institutional investment.”

